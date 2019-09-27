The rally attracted a big turnout in the heart of Central. Photo: Winson Wong
Thousands rally in central Hong Kong against controversial police holding centre – even though city leader Carrie Lam says it won’t be used for protesters again
- Concerns were raised about San Uk Ling Holding Centre, after 31 of 54 protesters arrested on August 11 and detained there were later hospitalised
- Rally attracted a large turnout despite not having the backing of major pro-democracy organisations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The rally attracted a big turnout in the heart of Central. Photo: Winson Wong