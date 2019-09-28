Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President Xi Jinping in Beijing last December. Photo: ISD
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sought Xi Jinping’s approval to formally withdraw extradition bill that triggered anti-government protests
- Revelation comes three weeks after chief executive said she had decided on her own to withdraw the legislation in bid to break the political impasse
- Source close to Hong Kong government says proposal was submitted to Xi’s office for deliberation and approval on September 3
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the public during a community dialogue at Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam sticks to her guns on police inquiry but vows no more protesters will be taken to San Uk Ling Holding Centre
- Chief executive meets public in first community dialogue under tight security at Wan Chai’s Queen Elizabeth Stadium
- Nearly half of those who asked questions focused on calls for a commission of inquiry into the use of force by police
