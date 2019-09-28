Dan Garrett told AFP he felt he was not allowed to enter Hong Kong because of his recent testimony to the US Congress and a few “other” reasons. Photo: Handout
American author who documented Hong Kong protests since 2011 says he was denied entry to city for testifying before US Congress on ongoing anti-government crisis
- Dan Garrett says he has documented more than 600 demonstrations and marches in Hong Kong since 2011
- He recently urged US to respond to ‘China’s ongoing erosion of Hongkongers’ democracy and freedoms’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
