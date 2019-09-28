The anti-protesters camp produced their own version of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ with different lyrics over the same melody. Photo: Handout
YouTube pulls down video spoof of protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ over copyright infringement accusations
- Self-described pro-Hong Kong group writes new lyrics and title that roughly translates as Wishing for the Truth to Save Hong Kong
- YouTube says video was taken down because it ‘contains content from Goomusic’ – which is linked to singer and activist Denise Ho
Topic | Hong Kong protests
