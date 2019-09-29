Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses her town hall event on Thursday evening. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: doxxing of attendees at embattled leader Carrie Lam’s community dialogue slammed by government
- Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has mounted an investigation after receiving complaints, government says
- Among those targeted is a woman who expressed pro-government views at the dialogue session
