Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses her town hall event on Thursday evening. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: doxxing of attendees at embattled leader Carrie Lam’s community dialogue slammed by government

  • Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data has mounted an investigation after receiving complaints, government says
  • Among those targeted is a woman who expressed pro-government views at the dialogue session
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 2:28am, 29 Sep, 2019

