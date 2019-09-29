LIVE
Tear gas on Hong Kong streets ahead of anti-government march
- Police, out in force, search pedestrians and issue tear gas warning a day after clashes in Admiralty
- Calls for action across the world in support of city's protest movement
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Five years after Occupy Central and Hong Kong is riven by conflict and chaos
- Petrol bombs, tear gas and water cannon are the norm in a city grappling with the fallout from the now-withdrawn extradition bill
- Protesters lived up to the promise that they would be back but Hong Kong is no closer to a resolution
