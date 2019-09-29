Channels

Politics
Tear gas on Hong Kong streets ahead of anti-government march

  • Police, out in force, search pedestrians and issue tear gas warning a day after clashes in Admiralty
  • Calls for action across the world in support of city's protest movement
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 2:44pm, 29 Sep, 2019

Police were out in force on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Society

Five years after Occupy Central and Hong Kong is riven by conflict and chaos

  • Petrol bombs, tear gas and water cannon are the norm in a city grappling with the fallout from the now-withdrawn extradition bill
  • Protesters lived up to the promise that they would be back but Hong Kong is no closer to a resolution
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse protesters near the government headquarters on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
