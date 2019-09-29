Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Where there’s a will, there’s a way out for Hong Kong – just where’s that will coming from, though?

  • The Lands Department on Thursday announced its plan to get back 784 private lots with a total area of 68 hectares to make way for affordable housing
  • But the city’s political unrest cannot be quelled merely by grabbing more land back from developers to meet the government’s housing targets
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Updated: 4:35pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.