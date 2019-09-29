Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
City Beat by Tammy Tam
Where there’s a will, there’s a way out for Hong Kong – just where’s that will coming from, though?
- The Lands Department on Thursday announced its plan to get back 784 private lots with a total area of 68 hectares to make way for affordable housing
- But the city’s political unrest cannot be quelled merely by grabbing more land back from developers to meet the government’s housing targets
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.