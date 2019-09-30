Protesters throw petrol bombs and light fires during a day of mayhem on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Police battle protesters as they set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong
- Plain-clothes officer fires live-round warning shot skywards to drive away demonstrators, while water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets are also used
- Petrol bombs thrown and fires lit as chaos and violence engulf Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, with MTR stations again targeted
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests
- She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
- Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
