Protesters throw petrol bombs and light fires during a day of mayhem on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Police battle protesters as they set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

  • Plain-clothes officer fires live-round warning shot skywards to drive away demonstrators, while water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets are also used
  • Petrol bombs thrown and fires lit as chaos and violence engulf Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, with MTR stations again targeted
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:16am, 30 Sep, 2019

A masked man threw red paint over Denise Ho’s head as she was speaking to the media. Photo: CNS
Society

Red paint thrown over singer Denise Ho at march in Taipei in support of Hong Kong protests

  • She was speaking to the media at the time, and told reporters afterwards that activists ‘are facing this kind of threat to their safety on a daily basis’
  • Two people have been taken into custody over the incident, according to local newspaper
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 7:52pm, 29 Sep, 2019

