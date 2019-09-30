Channels

Veby Mega Indah, an associate editor at Suara Hong Kong News, was on Sunday struck in the face by a non-lethal round fired by police. Photo: Mimi Lau
Politics

Indonesian journalist demands answers after she was shot in the face with non-lethal round by Hong Kong police officer

  • Veby Mega Indah, an associate editor with Suara Hong Kong News, says her right eye was injured by a projectile fired by a police officer
  • It was unclear whether 39-year-old had been struck by a beanbag round or a rubber bullet
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Mimi Lau  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 1:24am, 30 Sep, 2019

Protesters throw petrol bombs and light fires during a day of mayhem on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Police battle protesters as they set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

  • Plain-clothes officer fires live-round warning shot skywards to drive away demonstrators, while water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets are also used
  • Petrol bombs thrown and fires lit as chaos and violence engulf Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, with MTR stations again targeted
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:16am, 30 Sep, 2019

