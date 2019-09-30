Channels

Police launched a wave of arrests on Monday in connection with the July 1 storming of the Legislative Council, according to reports. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: three arrested over July 1 storming of Legislative Council, according to reports, in police swoop of high-profile activists ahead of National Day

  • TV actor and activist among those said to be arrested in early morning police operation
  • All three held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and entering Legco’s chamber in relation to July 1 incident, reports say
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 11:27am, 30 Sep, 2019

Protesters throw petrol bombs and light fires during a day of mayhem on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Police battle protesters as they set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

  • Plain-clothes officer fires live-round warning shot skywards to drive away demonstrators, while water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets are also used
  • Petrol bombs thrown and fires lit as chaos and violence engulf Admiralty, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay, with MTR stations again targeted
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:10am, 30 Sep, 2019

