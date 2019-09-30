Police launched a wave of arrests on Monday in connection with the July 1 storming of the Legislative Council, according to reports. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: three arrested over July 1 storming of Legislative Council, according to reports, in police swoop of high-profile activists ahead of National Day
- TV actor and activist among those said to be arrested in early morning police operation
- All three held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and entering Legco’s chamber in relation to July 1 incident, reports say
