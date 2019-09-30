A police decision to withhold approval for a march and rally on Hong Kong Island for Tuesday, in the mould of the August 18 event pictured, has been upheld on appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban of National Day march
- Appeal board upholds police decision not to approve October 1 protests on Hong Kong Island, citing violence at previous marches
- Organisers of mass protests say ‘heartbreaking’ decision forces them to call off the events and urge those who defy ban to stay safe
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A police decision to withhold approval for a march and rally on Hong Kong Island for Tuesday, in the mould of the August 18 event pictured, has been upheld on appeal. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests since June, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Protesters make plans to ‘mourn’ National Day with marches, legally approved or not
- Civil Human Rights Front, organiser of previous mammoth marches, seeks police letter of no objection for Saturday rally and Tuesday march
- Users on online forum call for protest action in Kowloon, as well as road blockades, Sha Tin race disruption and targeting of airport
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests since June, sparked by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. Photo: K. Y. Cheng