Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
Politics

Why are Hong Kong protesters urging one another to tuck in their shirts, roll up their trousers and schedule messages ahead of National Day

  • Messages circulating on protesters’ favoured online platforms call for new fashion to expose undercover officers carrying guns or batons
  • On Sunday, an officer fired a live round into the air during clashes in Wan Chai to protect safety of ‘surrounded and attacked’ colleagues
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 6:50pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.