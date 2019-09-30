Former chief secretary under British colonial rule, David Akers-Jones. Photo: David Wong
David Akers-Jones, Hong Kong’s former chief secretary under British colonial rule, dies at 92
- Former official died of colon cancer, according to friends and ex-colleagues who visited him in hospital
- He is known for the development of new towns such as Sha Tin and Yuen Long, and has received the city’s highest honour, the Grand Bauhinia Medal
Topic | Obituaries
