Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung said the use of disguise is a “common tactic” in police operations. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong police deny wave of misconduct accusations, including arson, grinning officers and improper undercover work

  • Superintendent says ‘The police would never commit any illegal acts, let alone arson, when we are in disguise’
  • Lawmaker Eddie Chu announces plans to take legal action against a policeman who pepper-sprayed him at point-blank range
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 12:05am, 1 Oct, 2019

Indonesian journalist Veby Indah’s legal representative Michael Vidler says police violated internationally accepted norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle. Photo: Bloomberg
Law and Crime

Indonesian journalist shot in the face will request Hong Kong Police to launch criminal probe into incident

  • Veby Indah’s lawyer Michael Vidler says police violated prescribed norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle
  • But police Chief Superintendent John Tse defends operation, saying protesters from the scene were throwing petrol bombs at officers
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Linda Lew  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 11:47pm, 30 Sep, 2019

