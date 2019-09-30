Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung said the use of disguise is a “common tactic” in police operations. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong police deny wave of misconduct accusations, including arson, grinning officers and improper undercover work
- Superintendent says ‘The police would never commit any illegal acts, let alone arson, when we are in disguise’
- Lawmaker Eddie Chu announces plans to take legal action against a policeman who pepper-sprayed him at point-blank range
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Senior Superintendent Kelvin Kong Wing-cheung said the use of disguise is a “common tactic” in police operations. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Indonesian journalist Veby Indah’s legal representative Michael Vidler says police violated internationally accepted norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesian journalist shot in the face will request Hong Kong Police to launch criminal probe into incident
- Veby Indah’s lawyer Michael Vidler says police violated prescribed norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle
- But police Chief Superintendent John Tse defends operation, saying protesters from the scene were throwing petrol bombs at officers
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Indonesian journalist Veby Indah’s legal representative Michael Vidler says police violated internationally accepted norms of using weapon by firing from potentially lethal distance and low angle. Photo: Bloomberg