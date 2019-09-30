Riot police out in force on Causeway Bay over the weekend. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong in lockdown mode before mass illegal protests as defiant demonstrators aim to embarrass Beijing on National Day
- Police deploying about 6,000 officers, as multiple building managements across city take steps to protect premises and hunker down for violence
- Protesters declare day of mourning and plan demonstrations from city centre to Sha Tin, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun
A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
Why are Hong Kong protesters urging one another to tuck in their shirts, roll up their trousers and schedule messages ahead of National Day
- Messages circulating on protesters’ favoured online platforms call for new fashion to expose undercover officers carrying guns or batons
- On Sunday, an officer fired a live round into the air during clashes in Wan Chai to protect safety of ‘surrounded and attacked’ colleagues
