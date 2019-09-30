Channels

Riot police out in force on Causeway Bay over the weekend. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong in lockdown mode before mass illegal protests as defiant demonstrators aim to embarrass Beijing on National Day

  • Police deploying about 6,000 officers, as multiple building managements across city take steps to protect premises and hunker down for violence
  • Protesters declare day of mourning and plan demonstrations from city centre to Sha Tin, Sham Shui Po, Wong Tai Sin, Tsuen Wan and Tuen Mun
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:52pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Riot police out in force on Causeway Bay over the weekend. Photo: Sam Tsang
A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
Politics

Why are Hong Kong protesters urging one another to tuck in their shirts, roll up their trousers and schedule messages ahead of National Day

  • Messages circulating on protesters’ favoured online platforms call for new fashion to expose undercover officers carrying guns or batons
  • On Sunday, an officer fired a live round into the air during clashes in Wan Chai to protect safety of ‘surrounded and attacked’ colleagues
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 10:50pm, 30 Sep, 2019

A picture, featuring (from left) the Four Heavenly Kings of Canto-pop Leon Lai, Jacky Cheung, Aaron Kwok and Andy Lau is circulated on LIHKG reading: October 1 is tuck-your-shirt-in day. Photo: LIHKG
