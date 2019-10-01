LIVE
Chaos expected across Hong Kong as anti-government protesters aim to spoil China’s party
- Community leaders, political elites and officials gather at Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai to observe a flag-raising ceremony
- Protesters are marching in Wan Chai and plan to disrupt Sha Tin race meeting, before staging another demonstration due to be held on Hong Kong Island
Helicopters fly the Hong Kong and Chinese flags during the National Day flag-raising ceremony in the city on October 1, 2019. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
