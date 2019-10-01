A public hospital doctor in Hong Kong was among more than 140 people arrested amid anti-government protests on Sunday, a source has said. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong doctor among those arrested amid anti-government protests in Admiralty, source says
- Doctor surnamed Tse working at Queen Mary Hospital was detained during clashes in Admiralty on Sunday evening, according to the source
- Police say they arrested a person for holding a hiking stick, and that they make arrests based on evidence and not occupation
Topic | Hong Kong protests
