Clashes involving members of the League of Social Democrats on National Day in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
National Day key takeaways: President Xi’s pledge on Hong Kong stability, early protests in the city quelled and MTR stations and malls close
- City’s leader Carrie Lam seen to be enjoying lighter moment for her away from Hong Kong in past few months
- Protesters’ command centre LIHKG seems to be down, at least on its mobile app
Topic | Hong Kong protests
