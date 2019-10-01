Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Clashes involving members of the League of Social Democrats on National Day in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

National Day key takeaways: President Xi’s pledge on Hong Kong stability, early protests in the city quelled and MTR stations and malls close

  • City’s leader Carrie Lam seen to be enjoying lighter moment for her away from Hong Kong in past few months
  • Protesters’ command centre LIHKG seems to be down, at least on its mobile app
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Joyce Ng

Joyce Ng  

Updated: 1:40pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clashes involving members of the League of Social Democrats on National Day in Wan Chai. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.