Famed for its hectic streets, several routes in Hong Kong on Tuesday looked abandoned. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests turn city into ‘ghost town’ with shopping centres, restaurants shut, as MTR network crippled amid major National Day unrest
- More than 25 shopping centres close for day of protests, that once again descend into violence across swathes of city
- The few visitors out and about on Tuesday struggle to find much open, while many key railway stations are shut
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The drop in tourist footfall in August is the biggest year-on-year monthly decline for Hong Kong since the 2003 Sars outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s tourism industry endures worst August since Sars outbreak in 2003
- 3.59 million tourists visited Hong Kong in August 2019, down from 5.89 million around same time last year
- Number of visitors from mainland China showed second-biggest drop at 42 per cent to 2.78 million from 4.8 million
Topic | Tourism
