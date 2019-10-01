Channels

Famed for its hectic streets, several routes in Hong Kong on Tuesday looked abandoned. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests turn city into ‘ghost town’ with shopping centres, restaurants shut, as MTR network crippled amid major National Day unrest

  • More than 25 shopping centres close for day of protests, that once again descend into violence across swathes of city
  • The few visitors out and about on Tuesday struggle to find much open, while many key railway stations are shut
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Cissy Zhou  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 5:53pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Famed for its hectic streets, several routes in Hong Kong on Tuesday looked abandoned. Photo: Winson Wong
The drop in tourist footfall in August is the biggest year-on-year monthly decline for Hong Kong since the 2003 Sars outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s tourism industry endures worst August since Sars outbreak in 2003

  • 3.59 million tourists visited Hong Kong in August 2019, down from 5.89 million around same time last year
  • Number of visitors from mainland China showed second-biggest drop at 42 per cent to 2.78 million from 4.8 million
Topic |   Tourism
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:50pm, 30 Sep, 2019

The drop in tourist footfall in August is the biggest year-on-year monthly decline for Hong Kong since the 2003 Sars outbreak. Photo: Sam Tsang
