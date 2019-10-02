The Hong Kong Bar Association recently spoke up on a variety of controversial issues and government policies, including the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong lawyers left out in the cold as relationship with mainland China authorities deteriorates
- Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes hints his leadership not universally popular with those across the border
- Total breakdown in communication comes after outspoken stance on extradition bill and other controversial issues
Topic | Law
The Hong Kong Bar Association recently spoke up on a variety of controversial issues and government policies, including the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protester shot by police, trail of destruction across Hong Kong, while Beijing celebrates National Day
- Violence erupts across the city after tens of thousands of demonstrators defy ban to take to the streets in the afternoon
- Tensions escalate after officer shoots teenage secondary student in chest, leaving him in critical condition
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang