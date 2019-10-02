Channels

The Hong Kong Bar Association recently spoke up on a variety of controversial issues and government policies, including the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong lawyers left out in the cold as relationship with mainland China authorities deteriorates

  • Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes hints his leadership not universally popular with those across the border
  • Total breakdown in communication comes after outspoken stance on extradition bill and other controversial issues
Topic |   Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:17am, 2 Oct, 2019

The Hong Kong Bar Association recently spoke up on a variety of controversial issues and government policies, including the extradition bill. Photo: Robert Ng
Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protester shot by police, trail of destruction across Hong Kong, while Beijing celebrates National Day

  • Violence erupts across the city after tens of thousands of demonstrators defy ban to take to the streets in the afternoon
  • Tensions escalate after officer shoots teenage secondary student in chest, leaving him in critical condition
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 8:23am, 2 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
