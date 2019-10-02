Riot police fire non-lethal rounds in an attempt to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Queensway in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
EU and Britain urge restraint and de-escalation after Hong Kong police officer shoots protester during National Day clashes
- ‘Use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation,’ British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says.
- Teenaged protester was hit in the chest by a live round in Tsuen Wan as Beijing celebrated 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police fire non-lethal rounds in an attempt to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Queensway in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas in Sham Shui Po district on National Day. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police ‘overwhelmed’ as anti-government protesters unleash new level of violence
- Protesters block roads, set fires and throw firebombs in at least 13 areas – more than 180 arrested
- Police fight back with tear gas, water cannons and six live rounds – at least 66 people injured
Topic | Hong Kong police
An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas in Sham Shui Po district on National Day. Photo: Reuters