Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police fire non-lethal rounds in an attempt to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Queensway in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

EU and Britain urge restraint and de-escalation after Hong Kong police officer shoots protester during National Day clashes

  • ‘Use of live ammunition is disproportionate, and only risks inflaming the situation,’ British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says.
  • Teenaged protester was hit in the chest by a live round in Tsuen Wan as Beijing celebrated 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China.
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 12:24am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police fire non-lethal rounds in an attempt to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Queensway in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas in Sham Shui Po district on National Day. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

Hong Kong police ‘overwhelmed’ as anti-government protesters unleash new level of violence

  • Protesters block roads, set fires and throw firebombs in at least 13 areas – more than 180 arrested
  • Police fight back with tear gas, water cannons and six live rounds – at least 66 people injured
Topic |   Hong Kong police
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 12:14am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester runs through a cloud of tear gas in Sham Shui Po district on National Day. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.