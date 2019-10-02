Channels

Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protester shot by police, trail of destruction across Hong Kong, while Beijing celebrates National Day

  • Violence erupts across the city after tens of thousands of demonstrators defy ban to take to the streets in the afternoon
  • Tensions escalate after officer shoots teenage secondary student in chest, leaving him in critical condition
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:05am, 2 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: protester shot in chest, six live rounds fired and more than 180 arrested during widespread violent clashes across Hong Kong on China's National Day

  • Teenager hit by live bullet in Tsuen Wan in critical but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after undergoing surgery
  • Clashes in 13 different places as dark day in city mars celebrations in Beijing for 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:50am, 2 Oct, 2019

Photo: AFP
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:50am, 2 Oct, 2019

