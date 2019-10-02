A screen capture from Stand News footage shows the teen being treated for his wound.
Secondary school student in critical condition after being shot with live round by Hong Kong police amid National Day protests
- Medical source says, given his young age and generally good condition, ‘there is a good chance he will survive’
- Another source says officials thinking of seeking an interim injunction to withhold name of officer involved and protect him from doxxing
Topic | Hong Kong protests
As it happened: Hong Kong protester shot in chest, six live rounds fired on National Day
- Teenager hit by live bullet in Tsuen Wan in critical but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after undergoing surgery
- Clashes in 13 different places as dark day in city mars celebrations in Beijing for 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China