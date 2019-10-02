Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen capture from Stand News footage shows the teen being treated for his wound.
Politics

Secondary school student in critical condition after being shot with live round by Hong Kong police amid National Day protests

  • Medical source says, given his young age and generally good condition, ‘there is a good chance he will survive’
  • Another source says officials thinking of seeking an interim injunction to withhold name of officer involved and protect him from doxxing
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 7:22am, 2 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen capture from Stand News footage shows the teen being treated for his wound.
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

As it happened: Hong Kong protester shot in chest, six live rounds fired on National Day

  • Teenager hit by live bullet in Tsuen Wan in critical but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after undergoing surgery
  • Clashes in 13 different places as dark day in city mars celebrations in Beijing for 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 7:02am, 2 Oct, 2019

Photo: AFP
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 7:02am, 2 Oct, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.