There was trouble in 13 different areas of Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protesters vow to ramp up campaign as shooting of teenage demonstrator by policeman under attack puts city in uncharted territory
- Radicals mark 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China by attacking police, hurling petrol bombs, trashing government property, vandalising MTR stations and targeting mainland-linked businesses
- Protesters call shooting of secondary school student ‘a debt of blood’ that will have to be paid
Topic | Hong Kong protests
