Pupils and alumni holding a sit-in near Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College chanting slogans and folded origami cranes as they showed support for Tsang Chi-kin. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Schoolmates of Hong Kong teen shot by police hold sit-in as college principal refuses to condemn officer’s actions
- Hundreds of pupils and alumni gather near Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College to show support for Tsang Chi-kin
- Student in stable condition as pressure mounts for school to take stance
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pupils and alumni holding a sit-in near Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College chanting slogans and folded origami cranes as they showed support for Tsang Chi-kin. Photo: Kimmy Chung
Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protester shot by police, trail of destruction across Hong Kong, while Beijing celebrates National Day
- Violence erupts across the city after tens of thousands of demonstrators defy ban to take to the streets in the afternoon
- Tensions escalate after officer shoots teenage secondary student in chest, leaving him in critical condition
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang