Police had to respond to trouble in 13 different parts of the city on Tuesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong’s biggest police group calls for tougher emergency powers as officers fire record numbers of tear gas canisters, rubber bullets and beanbag rounds

  • In a statement issued hours after a day of mayhem including firing of six live rounds, Junior Police Officers’ Association also warns that force cannot deal with problem alone
  • Group’s chairman says government has failed to take any effective measures while police are performing their duties in war zone-like ‘riots’
SCMP

Gigi Choy  

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 6:53pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Demonstrators lit fires across Hong Kong on Tuesday during a day of violent protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Protester shot by police, trail of destruction across Hong Kong, while Beijing celebrates National Day

  • Violence erupts across the city after tens of thousands of demonstrators defy ban to take to the streets in the afternoon
  • Tensions escalate after officer shoots teenage secondary student in chest, leaving him in critical condition
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:56pm, 2 Oct, 2019

