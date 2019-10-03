Hong Kong’s police force has faced massive backlash over how they have handled the protests, with the latest being a shooting incident. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: was police officer justified in opening fire on protester with live round?
- Ex-member of police watchdog defends riot officer who discharged revolver at teenage demonstrator during National Day violence
- Civil rights campaigners suggest review of police procedures as they challenge officer’s decision to open fire
Topic | Hong Kong police
Hong Kong’s police force has faced massive backlash over how they have handled the protests, with the latest being a shooting incident. Photo: Nora Tam