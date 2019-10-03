Protesters trash a mahjong parlour in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: angry mobs go on night-time rampage amid outrage over shooting of school pupil during violent National Day clashes
- Radicals dig up bricks, block roads, start fires, vandalise train stations and target mainland Chinese-linked businesses
- Earlier in day, thousands took to the streets to protest, with students boycotting classes and demonstrators taking over shopping malls
Topic | Hong Kong protests
