The Cyclothon was held on October 14 last year. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Cyclothon and Wine & Dine Festival cancelled in Hong Kong because of safety risk posed by anti-government protests, causing loss of millions of dollars
- Tourism Board announces cancellations on Thursday, citing the challenge of ensuring the smooth running of the events
- Cyclothon race on October 13 was expected to draw about 10,000 participants while Wine & Dine event hoped for more than 140,000
