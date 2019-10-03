Wearing masks could be made illegal under a new Hong Kong law. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies in bid to crack down on anti-government protesters
- Source confirms city leader Carrie Lam’s de facto cabinet will convene a special meeting on Friday
- If the Executive Council approves the plan to enact the anti-mask law, the government will make an announcement after the meeting
Topic | Hong Kong protests
