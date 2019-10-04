Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-establishment lawmakers hold a press conference at the Legislative Council in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party admits facing uphill fight at coming district council elections as anti-government protests rage

  • Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong will send 179 candidates for November polls
  • Authorities are looking into cancelling elections if protests erupt, but critics say this will deal bigger blow to pro-establishment camp
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:30am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-establishment lawmakers hold a press conference at the Legislative Council in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.