Pro-establishment lawmakers hold a press conference at the Legislative Council in Tamar. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing party admits facing uphill fight at coming district council elections as anti-government protests rage
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong will send 179 candidates for November polls
- Authorities are looking into cancelling elections if protests erupt, but critics say this will deal bigger blow to pro-establishment camp
