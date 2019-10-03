Tear gas is fired on King’s Road on Thursday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tear gas and pepper spray in Tai Koo as anti-government protesters hold rallies across Hong Kong in protest to reports of law banning face masks
- Rallies in 11 sites and major shopping centres followed reports the government was to decide whether to invoke the emergency law
- Sites include Cityplaza in Tai Koo, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Yoho mall in Yuen Long, APM mall in Kwun Tong and Popcorn mall in Tseung Kwan O
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Tear gas is fired on King’s Road on Thursday night. Photo: Dickson Lee