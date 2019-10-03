Protesters storm the legislature on July 1 as reporters rush to take pictures of the unprecedented event. Photo: Winson Wong
Prosecution of journalist for entering Hong Kong Legco amid July 1 protest sparks ‘extreme concern’ from city’s biggest press body
- Hong Kong Journalists Association cites power of the fourth estate and public interest for media coverage of unprecedented storming
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Protesters storm the legislature on July 1 as reporters rush to take pictures of the unprecedented event. Photo: Winson Wong