Indonesian journalist Veby Indah was shot in the face by a riot police officer while covering anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Journalists Association takes police chief to court over acts allegedly affecting press freedom
- Association says journalists covering anti-government protests have been subject to ‘deliberately aggressive and obstructive police tactics’
- Alliance of Independent Journalists condemns Hong Kong police for shooting reporter Veby Indah in the face and demands arrest of ‘guilty’ officer
