Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Masked protesters hold a flash mob rally at Chater Garden on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Anti-mask law for protesters would be tough to enforce in streets and courtrooms, Hong Kong police and legal experts say

  • Government expected to push through legislation under a colonial-era emergency law on Friday
  • One police inspector says it will ‘unnecessarily stir up more trouble’ and law professor wonders if it constitutes inhumane treatment
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Joyce Ng  

Christy Leung  

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 7:12am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Masked protesters hold a flash mob rally at Chater Garden on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wearing masks could be made illegal under a new Hong Kong law. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies in bid to end months of protest violence

  • Source confirms city leader Carrie Lam’s de facto cabinet will convene a special meeting on Friday
  • If the Executive Council approves the plan to enact the anti-mask law, the government will make an announcement after the meeting
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 7:04am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wearing masks could be made illegal under a new Hong Kong law. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.