Masked protesters hold a flash mob rally at Chater Garden on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Anti-mask law for protesters would be tough to enforce in streets and courtrooms, Hong Kong police and legal experts say
- Government expected to push through legislation under a colonial-era emergency law on Friday
- One police inspector says it will ‘unnecessarily stir up more trouble’ and law professor wonders if it constitutes inhumane treatment
Wearing masks could be made illegal under a new Hong Kong law. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong government to announce new law banning masks during public assemblies in bid to end months of protest violence
- Source confirms city leader Carrie Lam’s de facto cabinet will convene a special meeting on Friday
- If the Executive Council approves the plan to enact the anti-mask law, the government will make an announcement after the meeting
