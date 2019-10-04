A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
Anti-mask law targeting Hong Kong protesters could come into force by midnight on Friday, as government considers invoking emergency powers
- Executive Council to discuss possibility of giving police power to demand anyone wearing a mask in public removes it
- Breaking law could result in person being sent to jail for up to a year, but pro-establishment groups want that to be 10 years
Tear gas is fired on King’s Road on Thursday night. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tear gas and pepper spray in Tai Koo as anti-government protesters hold rallies across Hong Kong in protest to reports of law banning face masks
- Rallies in 11 sites and major shopping centres followed reports the government was to decide whether to invoke the emergency law
- Sites include Cityplaza in Tai Koo, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Yoho mall in Yuen Long, APM mall in Kwun Tong and Popcorn mall in Tseung Kwan O
