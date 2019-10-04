Channels

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce introduction of anti-mask law

  • Colonial-era legislation is set to take effect from midnight on Friday to quell nearly four months of civil unrest
  • Lam earlier convened an Exco meeting with her ministers and advisers
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:51pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 2:51pm, 4 Oct, 2019

A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
Politics

Anti-mask law targeting Hong Kong protesters could come into force by midnight on Friday, as government considers invoking emergency powers

  • Executive Council to discuss possibility of giving police power to demand anyone wearing a mask in public removes it
  • Breaking law could result in person being sent to jail for up to a year, but pro-establishment groups want that to be 10 years
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung

Christy Leung  

Updated: 11:00am, 4 Oct, 2019

A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
