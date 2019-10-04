LIVE
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to announce introduction of anti-mask law
- Colonial-era legislation is set to take effect from midnight on Friday to quell nearly four months of civil unrest
- Lam earlier convened an Exco meeting with her ministers and advisers
A protester wearing a mask joins others at a rally at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 28, to mark the fifth anniversary of the start of the 2014 Occupy movement. Photo: AP
Anti-mask law targeting Hong Kong protesters could come into force by midnight on Friday, as government considers invoking emergency powers
- Executive Council to discuss possibility of giving police power to demand anyone wearing a mask in public removes it
- Breaking law could result in person being sent to jail for up to a year, but pro-establishment groups want that to be 10 years
