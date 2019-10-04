Chief Executive Carrie Lam at her second policy address in Legco last October. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s policy address set for October 16, followed by withdrawal of extradition bill
- All eyes will be on the chief executive’s third policy address, regarded as her chance to show commitment towards tackling city issues as protests rage
- Secretary for Security John Lee will announce bill withdrawal after speech
Topic | Hong Kong protests
