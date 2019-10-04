Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters hold up their hands to symbolise their five demands during a march against an expected government ban on wearing face masks. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Traffic at standstill as thousands again take to streets in Hong Kong to protest against anti-mask law

  • City’s leader Carrie Lam expected to announce ban on people wearing masks at public assemblies
  • Press conference to take place at 3pm and new law could come into force at midnight
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Victor Ting  

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 2:20pm, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hold up their hands to symbolise their five demands during a march against an expected government ban on wearing face masks. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.