Face-concealing protesters, seen here in June, are barred from wearing masks and other accessories that hide their identities under regulations taking effect at midnight on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Anti-mask law in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam’s government faces two legal challenges against controversial bid to quell protests
- Retired civil servant and former student leader launch separate judicial reviews within hours of anti-mask law unveiling
- Legal experts warn of negative impact on authorised protests and innocent bystanders
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban
- Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
- Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong