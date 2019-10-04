Channels

Face-concealing protesters, seen here in June, are barred from wearing masks and other accessories that hide their identities under regulations taking effect at midnight on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Anti-mask law in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam’s government faces two legal challenges against controversial bid to quell protests

  • Retired civil servant and former student leader launch separate judicial reviews within hours of anti-mask law unveiling
  • Legal experts warn of negative impact on authorised protests and innocent bystanders
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:49pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law introduced by the Hong Kong government on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

‘Extremely necessary’: Beijing backs Hong Kong’s mask ban

  • Central government says chaos in the city can’t go on forever and action must be taken to stop Hong Kong version of a colour revolution
  • Mainland authorities reaffirm support for Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:45pm, 4 Oct, 2019

