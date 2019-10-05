Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Rampaging Hong Kong protesters bring large parts of city to standstill, wantonly destroying property after anti-mask law announced
- They trashed and burned shops, bank outlets and metro stations, forced the closure of the entire railway network and blocked roads
- Police, who were expecting a backlash over new law, were not seen at many flash points for hours as rampage continued
