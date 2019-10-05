Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law which took effect at midnight. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader rolls out emergency mask law to quell anti-government protests. Defiant residents take to streets and night of violent destruction ensues
- Despite invoking Emergency Regulations Ordinance Chief Executive Carrie Lam clarifies she was not declaring a state of emergency
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters rally in Central against the new anti-mask law which took effect at midnight. Photo: Felix Wong