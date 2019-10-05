Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Uncle Chan faces riot police in Prince Edward during a recent protest. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Hong Kong’s uncles and aunties take on role of guardian angels, watching over the young protesters amid violence

  • Elderly volunteers from Protect the Children hope their presence will have a calming effect on all sides during tense situations
  • It is one of many self-organised groups dedicated to helping demonstrators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:06am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Uncle Chan faces riot police in Prince Edward during a recent protest. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Rampaging Hong Kong protesters bring large parts of city to standstill, destroying property after anti-mask law announced

  • They trashed and burned shops, bank outlets and metro stations, forced the closure of the entire railway network and blocked roads
  • Police, who were expecting a backlash over new law, were not seen at many flash points for hours as rampage continued
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Yujing Liu  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 8:10am, 5 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.