An MTR employee tries to stop masked protesters causing more damage at the already and vandalised Tai Wai station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: MTR, banks, supermarkets and shopping centres all closed as city grinds to halt after another night of violence

  • Rail operator took unprecedented step of closing entire network on Friday night and has not said when it might reopen
  • Wave of destruction leaves businesses picking up pieces as city braces for another weekend of unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Peace Chiu  

Holly Chik  

Updated: 1:13pm, 5 Oct, 2019

An MTR employee tries to stop masked protesters causing more damage at the already and vandalised Tai Wai station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Rampaging Hong Kong protesters bring large parts of city to standstill, destroying property after anti-mask law announced

  • They trashed and burned shops, bank outlets and metro stations, forced the closure of the entire railway network and blocked roads
  • Police, who were expecting a backlash over new law, were not seen at many flash points for hours as rampage continued
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Victor Ting  

Yujing Liu  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 8:10am, 5 Oct, 2019

Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
