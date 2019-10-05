An MTR employee tries to stop masked protesters causing more damage at the already and vandalised Tai Wai station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: MTR, banks, supermarkets and shopping centres all closed as city grinds to halt after another night of violence
- Rail operator took unprecedented step of closing entire network on Friday night and has not said when it might reopen
- Wave of destruction leaves businesses picking up pieces as city braces for another weekend of unrest
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters set a Bank of China branch on fire in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Rampaging Hong Kong protesters bring large parts of city to standstill, destroying property after anti-mask law announced
- They trashed and burned shops, bank outlets and metro stations, forced the closure of the entire railway network and blocked roads
- Police, who were expecting a backlash over new law, were not seen at many flash points for hours as rampage continued
