Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls on public to condemn violence and rioters after ‘very dark night’ in city
- In five-minute video released on Saturday afternoon, Lam defends decision to invoke colonial-era law for first time in more than half a century
- Hong Kong remains in lockdown with MTR network still at standstill and shopping centres and banks all remaining closed
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Handout