The 14-year-old boy is in a stable condition after an operation in Tuen Mun Hospital. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: teenage boy who suffered gunshot wound in leg arrested on suspicion of taking part in riots and attacking police officer
- Boy, who is in a stable condition after an operation in Tuen Mun Hospital, is the second person to be hit by a live round since protests started
- Police insider says the shot was meant to have been fired into air and teenager was not targeted
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The 14-year-old boy is in a stable condition after an operation in Tuen Mun Hospital. Photo: Handout