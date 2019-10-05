New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, like several other major shopping malls, remained closed on Saturday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: many residents blame government as shopping malls and rail network remain out of action for entire day for the first time in city’s history
- North Point resident says government is creating terror in society by shutting down public facilities and stopping people from coming out
- Another woman says MTR being a listed company has no right to disrupt services whenever it feels like
Topic | Hong Kong protests
