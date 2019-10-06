Channels

A firefighter on October 1 responding to a fire set by protesters at an exit of the Wan Chai MTR station. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong firefighters urged to ‘protect life’ as videos circulate of inaction during Sham Shui Po street brawl

  • Firefighters shown in video looking on from their vehicles as a man was injured by angry protesters
  • Deputy chief calls for more, telling firefighters: ‘Even in the face of violence, we should save lives without fear’
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 8:42am, 6 Oct, 2019

The 14-year-old boy is in a stable condition after an operation in Tuen Mun Hospital. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: teenage boy who suffered gunshot wound in leg arrested on suspicion of taking part in riots and attacking police officer

  • Boy, who is in a stable condition after an operation in Tuen Mun Hospital, is the second person to be hit by a live round since protests started
  • Police insider says the shot was meant to have been fired into air and teenager was not targeted
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 9:23pm, 5 Oct, 2019

