It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmakers launch legal challenge to ‘Henry VIII-style’ ban on masks
- Led by legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok, the group is taking Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, her justice secretary and the police commissioner to court
- They have filed a judicial challenge, along with an application to temporarily put the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation on hold
Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: hundreds take to streets in second straight day of defiance against newly imposed anti-mask law
- Messages circulated on the internet called for protests in more than 20 areas, including hotspots such as Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Sha Tin
- In Sheung Shui, masked radicals vandalised a number of shops, including Arome Bakery, China Mobile, Best Mart 360 and a pharmacy
Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang