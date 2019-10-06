Channels

It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmakers launch legal challenge to ‘Henry VIII-style’ ban on masks

  • Led by legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok, the group is taking Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, her justice secretary and the police commissioner to court
  • They have filed a judicial challenge, along with an application to temporarily put the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation on hold
Sum Lok-kei  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 9:13am, 6 Oct, 2019

It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: hundreds take to streets in second straight day of defiance against newly imposed anti-mask law

  • Messages circulated on the internet called for protests in more than 20 areas, including hotspots such as Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and Sha Tin
  • In Sheung Shui, masked radicals vandalised a number of shops, including Arome Bakery, China Mobile, Best Mart 360 and a pharmacy
Tony Cheung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 5:47am, 6 Oct, 2019

Protesters form a human chain outside the Star Ferry pier. Photo: Sam Tsang
