Tai Wai metro station is one of dozens still closed on Sunday after rail bosses reopened parts of the railway system. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Half of Hong Kong MTR stations still closed as city braces for more protests over government’s anti-mask law

  • Admiralty, Prince Edward and Mong Kok among major interchanges remaining shut as some rail services resume following Saturday’s closure of entire network
  • Demonstrations due in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon on Sunday, on second day of civil unrest since mask ban introduced
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Georgina Lee  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 12:21pm, 6 Oct, 2019

Tai Wai metro station is one of dozens still closed on Sunday after rail bosses reopened parts of the railway system. Photo: Felix Wong
It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmakers launch legal challenge to ‘Henry VIII-style’ ban on masks

  • Led by legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok, the group is taking Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, her justice secretary and the police commissioner to court
  • They have filed a judicial challenge, along with an application to temporarily put the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation on hold
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 9:13am, 6 Oct, 2019

It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong
