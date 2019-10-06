Tai Wai metro station is one of dozens still closed on Sunday after rail bosses reopened parts of the railway system. Photo: Felix Wong
Half of Hong Kong MTR stations still closed as city braces for more protests over government’s anti-mask law
- Admiralty, Prince Edward and Mong Kok among major interchanges remaining shut as some rail services resume following Saturday’s closure of entire network
- Demonstrations due in Hong Kong Island and Kowloon on Sunday, on second day of civil unrest since mask ban introduced
Topic | Hong Kong protests
It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmakers launch legal challenge to ‘Henry VIII-style’ ban on masks
- Led by legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok, the group is taking Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, her justice secretary and the police commissioner to court
- They have filed a judicial challenge, along with an application to temporarily put the Prohibition on Face Covering Regulation on hold
It is now against the law to wear masks at protests. Photo: Winson Wong